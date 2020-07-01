LISTEN: Sky Sports Super Rugby Australia Special

Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh and Tim Horan chat to Sky Sports Rugby ahead of Super Rugby AU

Sky Sports Rugby chat to a trio of Rugby World Cup winners in Michael Lynagh, Tim Horan and Sean Fitzpatrick ahead of the return of Super Rugby in Australia on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Wallabies legends Lynagh and Horan - the former a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991, the latter a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991 and 1999 - and former All Black Fitzpatrick - a 1987 Rugby World Cup winner - form a highly distinguished guest list.

Hosted by Sky's James Gemmell, our guests chat competition format in Australia, the rule changes and off-field issues in Australian Rugby - CEO Raelene Castle's departure and the captain's letter.

Elsewhere, the illustrious trio discuss pay disputes and job cuts due to COVID-19 Down Under, the return of the Western Force and Andrew Forrest's financial backing.

The success of Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand is also on the agenda and Fitzpatrick tells the panel who have been his standout performers to-date.

In addition to all of that, the panel looks at the youngsters to keep an eye on in Super Rugby AU and also pick their favourite for the title.

Super Rugby AU kicks off in Australia on Friday as the Reds face the Waratahs, live on Sky Sports Action at 10am. On Saturday, the Brumbies face the Rebels live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 10.10am.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest Sky Sports Rugby podcast!