Dragons centre Jamie Roberts dismayed after positive Covid-19 test made public

Jamie Roberts tested positive for Covid-19

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts is dismayed that news of his positive test for Covid-19 has been made public.

A report on Tuesday revealed that Roberts, a qualified doctor, had caught coronavirus and is currently self-isolating, forcing him to miss the Dragons' Guinness PRO14 clash with the Ospreys on Sunday.

Roberts is the only player in Wales to have tested positive with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming on Thursday that an additional 288 tests carried out this week have all returned negative results.

"Appreciate messages re. Covid. I'm feeling fine. Lot of DIY at home," Roberts said on Twitter.

"Delighted no other positive tests and Welsh derby matches get (thumbs up emoji).

"How was my confidential medical information published? How's that Editors code of conduct treating you?"

Dragons confirmed the positive test earlier this week but did not name Roberts, who they said "is symptom free and in good health".

Roberts, who has 93 caps for Wales, signed for the Dragons earlier this month following a seven-year absence from Welsh regional rugby.