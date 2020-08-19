Coronavirus: Dragons return one positive COVID-19 test ahead of PRO14 return

The Dragons have revealed one positive coronavirus case

An unnamed person involved with Dragons Rugby has returned a positive test for COVID-19 in Welsh Rugby's latest round of tests.

The results were from tests taken last week and it represents a setback ahead of the return of the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.

Dragons, who are due to play Ospreys on Sunday in their first match since March, released a short statement confirming the person is currently self-isolating but is not experiencing any symptoms.

Dragons are due to play away to Ospreys this weekend

"Dragons Rugby has returned a positive case for COVID-19 in Welsh Rugby's testing programme in the round of tests taken week commencing Monday, August 10," a Dragons club statement said.

"All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed and the individual - who is symptom free and in good health - is currently isolating.

"Dragons Rugby is part of the wider Welsh Rugby Union screening programme which has conducted over 1,100 tests to date as part of the return to training/ playing process.

"This is a confidential and private health matter and we will make no further comment."

It comes after news that six Munster players are self-isolating after an academy player tested positive for coronavirus, leading the Irish province to cancel training on Thursday last week.