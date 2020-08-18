Munster's Joey Carbery ruled out indefinitely with ankle injury

Joey Carbery has suffered a fresh setback in his rehabilitation from ankle surgery

Joey Carbery has been ruled out indefinitely with an ankle injury, his club side Munster have confirmed.

The news follows Carbery's latest meeting with a specialist who has advised the 24-year-old to take further steps in rehabilitating his ankle and to delay his return to rugby.

It continues a rotten run for Carbery who has been blighted by injuries in recent seasons, with a combination of hamstring, ankle and wrist ligament setbacks limiting his game time.

🗞️ PLAYER UPDATE | @JoeyCarbery’s return has been delayed as he continues to rehabilitate his ankle.



JvG said: "He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs."



Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 18, 2020

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch.

"That's what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that's asked of him for this next phase also.

"A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we're moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn't where it should be in hitting those next markers.

Carbery first suffered the injury a year ago in a World Cup warm-up game vs Italy

"David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what's best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all.

"Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

"There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered."

Fly-half Carbery, who also missed the entirety of this year's Six Nations campaign for Ireland through injury, elected for ankle surgery earlier this year after suffering the problem in a World Cup warm-up game last Autumn.

Carbery in action against for Munster against Gloucester in 2019

The playmaker had also been rehabbing a wrist injury sustained against Ulster in January and expressed his disappointment at the news.

"It's an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks," Carbery said.

"Even though the ankle isn't where it needs to be just yet, I've full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

"I'd like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all. Lastly, to the fans, I'm so excited to get back out in front of you guys."