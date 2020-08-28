Ireland Women receive apology after new jersey launched by models

Ireland Women have received an apology from kit supplier Canterbury

New Zealand kit manufacturer Canterbury has apologised for their "error" in using images of models rather than a player for the launch of the new Ireland Women's rugby jersey.

The new men's shirt was modelled earlier this month by members of Andy Farrell's Test team including Bundee Aki but the women's version was marketed by models.

The discrepancy was spotted by fans with the sportswear company issuing a statement seven days later admitting its "error".

"As a brand, we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong," it read.

"To announce that our new Ireland Women's pro jersey was available for pre-order, we super-imposed the jersey's image onto a model to share this exciting development with our dedicated female players and fans.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE 🇮🇪

2 Jersey Launches

3 Models

3 International Players

3 Profiles lifted

1 HUGE Opportunity Missed

By not using the female players to market THEIR OWN KIT an opportunity to build recognition, fan bases & creating role models for future generations is lost. pic.twitter.com/TM75AH5rKr — Florence Williams (@FlorenceW94) August 22, 2020

"It was always, and remains, our intention to photography female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field.

"While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused frustration. We accept this was an error and apologise for any upset caused.

"At Canterbury we believe that rugby is for everyone and we're united by our mutual love of the game. We look forward to sharing our 'A New Horizon' campaign to support the launch of our Ireland Women's Pro jersey in October, with the same commitment and dedication that we have for all our teams."