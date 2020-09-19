Leicester Tigers into Challenge Cup semi-finals after Castres Olympique quarter-final cancellation

Castres have to forfeit the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Leicester

The European Challenge Cup quarter-final between Leicester Tigers and Castres Olympique on Sunday has been cancelled with Leicester progressing to the semi-finals next weekend.

The cancellation comes after three Castres players, as well as one staff member, tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their trip to Welford Road.

A statement from tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby on Saturday said: "EPCR has decided to cancel the Challenge Cup quarter-final match between Leicester Tigers and Castres Olympique which was scheduled to be played tomorrow at Welford Road.

"The decision followed a meeting of a Medical Committee, comprising medical leads from the unions, league bodies and both clubs, and subsequent independent medical advice.

Not the way we wanted to progress to the next stage of the @ERChallengeCup...



Most importantly, we wish our friends at @CastresRugby all the best at this time and look forward to our next meeting with them - whenever it may be...



Onto the next challenge, whoever it is against! — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) September 19, 2020

"The Committee, chaired by Rod McKenzie (Scotland), met by video conference last night following confirmation by Castres that three members of their playing group, as well as one staff member, had tested positive for COVID-19 in advance of the club's planned departure to England.

"It was decided on medical advice that the quarter-final could not go ahead safely in the circumstances and as a consequence, Castres have to forfeit the match and Leicester will qualify for the Challenge Cup semi-finals."

Leicester Tigers added in a statement: "Leicester Tigers have taken the position throughout the Covid pandemic that safety must come first as the club has a responsibility to its players and staff, to our city and county, and to our whole community.

"It is disappointing to reach this position after all of the hard work put into restarting fixtures in the professional game across Europe, but safety and wellbeing must come first.

"We wish a full and speedy recovery to anyone affected at Castres Olympique and send them our best wishes for the rest of the season."