Courtney Lawes to miss England's six-game autumn schedule after being ruled out for 12 weeks

Courtney Lawes receives medical attention after injuring his ankle against Sale

Courtney Lawes will miss England's six-game autumn schedule after being ruled out for 12 weeks by an ankle injury.

The Northampton forward, who has won 85 caps, was hurt during Saints' Gallagher Premiership game against Sale Sharks last week.

He will miss England's first match with the Barbarians on October 25, the final Six Nations game with Italy on October 31 and the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup.

In a statement, Northampton said: "Northampton Saints can confirm that, following consultation between the club's medical staff and a specialist, Courtney Lawes will undergo surgery on the ankle injury he sustained against

Sale Sharks last week.

"The 31-year-old England lock will require a rehabilitation period of approximately 12 weeks."

It is a second major injury blow for England head coach Eddie Jones, with Sale centre Manu Tuilagi facing six months out after he suffered an Achilles injury in the same game eight days ago.

Both players started the World Cup final against South Africa last autumn, and they remain integral parts of Jones' plans.

Robshaw's Twickenham farewell

Chris Robshaw will play one last time in England before he jets off for the other side of the Atlantic after the Barbarians confirmed he will be involved in the Quilter Cup game later this month.

The flanker bid farewell to Harlequins on Sunday with a 32-26 win over Leicester, but is set to continue his career with USA Major League outfit San Diego Legion.

Chris Robshaw following his last game for Harlequins on his 300th appearance

Before Robshaw flies out to the States, he will get the chance to face England and some of his old international team-mates on October 25 at Twickenham.

He said: "It is a massive honour and privilege to be able to wear the famous Black and White shirt of the Barbarians and I will do so with great pride.

"It has been a strange season and while I have not been able to play out my Quins career in front of fans, I am so happy I will have a chance to say farewell to England at Twickenham.

"It will be great fun and a great challenge to face up against old team-mates and I can't wait."