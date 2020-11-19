Wales vs Georgia: Uncapped James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Johnny Williams start in Autumn Nations Cup

Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham is one of three uncapped players named to start for Wales vs Georgia

Wayne Pivac has named three uncapped players in his starting Wales team to face Georgia in Llanelli on Saturday, with a further two players making their first Test starts.

In some 13 changes to the XV, Cardiff Blues back-row James Botham - grandson of former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham - Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Scarlets centre Johnny Williams are all in for their Test debuts.

Bristol Bears out-half Callum Sheedy and Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit are also in for their first Test starts, while uncapped Bristol back Ioan Lloyd is in line for his debut off the bench.

More to follow...

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Louis Rees-Zammit, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Seb Davies, 6 Justin Tipuric (c), 7 James Botham, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Cory Hill, 20 James Davies, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Jonah Holmes.