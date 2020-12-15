LISTEN: England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie on Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

On this week's episode, England and Exeter Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox.

Cowan-Dickie tells the pair all about life at the Chiefs and reflects on an incredible year which saw them claim a Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup double.

Will and Rupert look back on the first round of this season's matches in Europe's premier club competition and look ahead to what this weekend's games might bring.

There is a look at the draw for the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which was revealed on Monday.

Plus, Will reflects on the news of Steve Thompson, Michael Lipman and Alix Popham who are pursuing legal action over suffering early onset dementia, and admits he sometimes wonders if him forgetting something is a hangover from concussions sustained in his playing days.