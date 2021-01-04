Duhan van der Merwe: Scotland winger to leave Edinburgh for Worcester Warriors

Duhan van der Merwe joined Edinburgh in 2017

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe has signed for Worcester Warriors, the Premiership club announced on Monday.

South Africa-born Van der Merwe scored a try on his Test debut against Georgia in October after qualifying for Scotland on residency.

He also touched down in the Autumn Nations Cup appointments with Italy and Ireland, and will join Worcester for next season.

"I'm very excited to be joining Worcester Warriors," Van der Merwe said. "As a club they play an exciting brand of rugby and that is something I cannot wait to be a part of."

Worcester rugby director Alan Solomons said: "It is absolutely brilliant news for the club that Duhan has decided to join us.

Alan Solomons described Duhan van der Merwe as an 'x-factor player'

"Duhan is an x-factor player, who has now established himself at international level.

"He is an exceptional talent and, I believe, will have a huge impact on the team. He has pace and power and is a world-class finisher."

Van der Merwe, 25, joined Edinburgh in 2017 and has scored 31 tries in 64 appearances.

He becomes the latest Scotland international to join a Gallagher Premiership club, following the likes of Exeter pair Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray, while Glasgow fly-half Adam Hastings will play for Gloucester next term.

The Premiership game between Worcester Warriors and Harlequins on January 1 was postponed because of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Worcester have been awarded four points and Harlequins two after their Gallagher Premiership match on New Year's Day was called off due to coronavirus.

The match was postponed when Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after their Boxing Day defeat by Bristol.

Since testing took place on December 28, Harlequins have had 13 players self-isolating of which four are front row players meaning they could not fulfil the fixture.

Premiership Regulations state that: "In the interests of safety, each team playing in the Premiership must have at least six fit and able players in the squad who can play at hooker, tighthead prop and loosehead prop who are suitably trained and experienced.

"In the event that a club is unable to field those six players, the match shall be cancelled."

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "Following Harlequins' inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round Five fixture against Worcester Warriors as a result of Covid-19, Warriors have been awarded the win and four league points.

"Harlequins shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.