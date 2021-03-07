Six Nations: Eddie Jones 100 per cent committed to turning England’s fortunes around

Eddie Jones is relishing the challenge of raising England out of their Six Nations slump

Eddie Jones is still 100 per cent committed to the England cause as he looks to rescue the side’s Six Nations campaign from disaster against France at Twickenham next Saturday.

The 40-24 mauling by Wales last time out not only ruined their title defence but also raised question marks over Jones' long-term position.

However, when asked directly about whether the recent poor form had made him reconsider his position, the head coach was in no doubt he was still very much the man to turn things around.

"I find it a very funny question to ask - I'm 100 per cent loving it," Jones told Sky Sports News.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I'm sure there is some credence in some of them.

"But I just need to listen to myself, my coaching team and my players - these the only ones opinions that counts.

"This is a great opportunity for us to get better and the games are asking us a question - can we find our best under pressure?

"It's a great challenge for us and we're all up for it to make sure we put in a good performance and put a smile on people's face which we haven't been able to do the last couple of games."

After France, England's Six Nations campaign ends against Ireland in Dublin the following weekend with Jones admitting his side are very much in a transition period.

"We had a fairly settled team from 2019 until now and, like most teams when you have had a settled period, there needs to be a little bit of a revision of your members and freshen it up and we are going through that at the moment," Jones added.

"I would say anywhere up to 70 per cent of this squad will go through to the World Cup, but it will be dependent on their desire, their form and their fitness. We take all of those things into consideration."

