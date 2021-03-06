Six Nations: England's Jack Willis faces up to a year out after knee surgery

England flanker Jack Willis took to social media to confirm he could be out for up to a year

England flanker Jack Willis faces up to a year on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a serious knee injury suffered during the Six Nations match against Italy last month.

Willis was twisted out of a ruck by Italy's Sebastian Negri during England's 41-18 win, with the 24-year-old needing almost 10 minutes of medical attention before being carried off on a stretcher.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, the Wasps flanker said: "I've torn my MCL (medial collateral ligament) off the bone at the bottom, torn a bit off the top as well, so I am going to need that fully repaired.

"Torn both meniscus, the medial meniscus from the root one side. Pretty gutted, I could be out for up to a year."

Willis was named in England's squad for their tour of South Africa in 2018 but was forced to withdraw after suffering a knee injury in the Wasps' Premiership semi-final defeat to the Saracens.

However, he went on to make his debut for Eddie Jones' side in the 40-0 Autumn Nations Cup win against Georgia in November, opening the scoring with a debut try in the 15th minute.

