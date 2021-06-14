British and Irish Lions: Josh Adams relishing potential link-up with Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg regularly dazzles for Scotland

Wales wing Josh Adams says playing alongside Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is one of the things he is most looking forward to on the Lions tour this summer.

Adams has scored 17 tries in just 32 Tests for Wales while Hogg is renowned as a brilliant attacking runner from full-back.

Both players made the Lions' 37-man squad for the trip to South Africa and are among many potential contenders for places in the back three.

And, when asked which of his Lions team-mates he most wants to play with, Adams said: "Probably someone like Stuart Hogg from Scotland.

"He's got a bit of X-factor about him, hasn't he? He always makes the odd break from full-back. He's an exciting player.

"He's someone you could pick up a couple of tries from by just floating around him and getting on his shoulder."

If Adams is selected for the Test team he will be driven on by the memory of the 2019 World Cup, when Wales were knocked out at the semi-final stage by South Africa, who went on to be crowned world champions.

Josh Adams (right) celebrates one of his 17 tries for Wales

"There's obviously a little bit of motivation about it for myself," said Adams, whose side lost 19-16 in Yokohama.

"We came agonisingly close with the kick in the last couple of minutes but, then again, I'm in a different environment now.

"It's a different team with new ideas coming from everybody. You have to park that and take it as a fresh start. We're looking at it as a three-Test series.

"There is a bit of motivation personally, but as a collective it's a fresh start."

Twenty-six players assembled in Jersey on Sunday as the Lions began a two-week camp that will culminate in the pre-tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

Meetings, gym work and a skills session filled Monday morning while the afternoon was taken up with a training run in 27-degree heat.

Chris Harris is hoping Scotland's footballers can bounce back from defeat in their Euro 2020 opener

For the build-up to the tour and in South Africa itself, the Lions will be operating in a strict bubble environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland centre Chris Harris says a zero tolerance approach will be enforced by the players.

"It was set out really early before we met and got together," said Harris. "We were told to wear our mask.

"We know how vigilant we have to be and how strict we need to be.

"We need to call each other out if anyone isn't following the protocols. It's really important that we do that, because we can't risk catching it and risk it spreading."

A social committee has already been assembled with a key date looming in the diary on Friday when England clash with Scotland in the group stage of Euro 2020.

"The game will be on in the team room. The Scotland game was on in the team room this (Monday) afternoon," Harris said.

"That was an unfortunate loss but hopefully there will be a bounce back next week. All the football will be on in the team room when possible.

"There are boys who are into football who will be watching that. It's something that's put on that we can do together."