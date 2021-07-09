Scotland Test match against Georgia on July 17 cancelled after hosts' positive Covid-19 cases
Georgia's Test match against South Africa called off after positive Covid cases in camp this week; Scotland fixture against Georgia in Tbilisi on July 17 cancelled as hosts require 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment
By PA Media
Last Updated: 09/07/21 11:39am
Scotland's Test match against Georgia in Tbilisi on July 17 has been cancelled after the hosts reported six positive Covid-19 cases in camp while in South Africa this week.
With Georgia's Test match against South Africa called off - and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment - an agreement has been reached to cancel the match.
Interim head coach Mike Blair said: "As a playing group and management team, we're obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off."
Blair continued: "However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.
"It's clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can't fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.
"We'll see plenty more from them in years to come if they continue with the same drive that we've seen in this short time together."
