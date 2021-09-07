World 12s launched as rugby's answer to The Hundred

Players like Cheslin Kolbe and Liam Williams could atract high bids in the World 12s auction

A new international competition called World 12s has been launched with the aim of enabling the best male and female players to compete annually around the world.

The inaugural men's tournament, which will be contested by teams containing 12 players, will be staged in England next August with the women's event taking place for the first time a year later.

It is hoped that £250m will be generated by competition over the next five years, while also attracting fans.

Organisers intend for 192 men's players from tier one and tier two nations to be picked via auction to represent eight franchises that consist of 24 players and are coached by established names.

The format will consist of round-robin games before a knockout phase determines the winners.

Equal prize money will be offered for the men's and women's competitions, and the expectation is that the World 12s will be staged in different global destinations.

World 12s hopes to attract the best players in the world including New Zealand Sevens star Ruby Tui

Backers for the new concept include New Zealand's 2015 World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen, who is a World 12s ambassador alongside ex-South Africa boss Jake White, and former New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew, a World 12s non-executive director.

"World 12s is a natural evolution for rugby union," World 12s chairman Ian Ritchie said.

"We feel that this is a game for our changing, fast-paced world that can excite a global fan base in the way that we have seen with the IPL or most recently The Hundred in cricket.

"In bringing together the most exciting players under the stewardship of some of the brightest rugby minds with commercial backing, we are looking to propel rugby forward and lay a positive roadmap for how the game is perceived for future generations.

"Early and informal discussions with World Rugby, unions, clubs and player associations have been constructive, and in announcing today we can continue our consultative conversations and collaborations with the relevant stakeholders."

World 12s will follow the current laws of 15s, but with a few exciting adaptations:

• 12 players in a team - six forwards and six backs

• 15-minute halves

• Conversions will be drop goals only

• Only one scrum reset, followed by a free kick

• Scrum infringements are penalised by a differential penalty (a penalty that cannot be kicked at goal)

• In the knockout stages, if matches are tied at full time, a golden point will decide the winner