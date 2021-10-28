Wales vs New Zealand: Beauden Barrett to earn 100th All Blacks cap in Cardiff on Saturday

New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett will win his 100th cap when the All Blacks tackle Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Barrett, world player of the year in 2016 and 2017, made his international debut nine years ago and becomes the All Blacks' 11th Test centurion.

"It's a very special time for Beauden and his family, and it's also a special for this team and its legacy," New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said.

The 30-year-old will start at fly-half for the All Blacks at the Principality Stadium

"He is a big part of this team, he is a key leader, he has captained the All Blacks, he is vice-captain on this tour and he's an influencer on and off the park."

Foster has made a number of changes to the team that demolished the United States 104-14 last weekend, with Barrett, centre Anton Lienert-Brown, lock Brodie Retallick and back-row forward Ardie Savea among those returning as starters.

New Zealand have not lost to Wales since 1953, winning on 31 successive occasions.

Sam Whitelock will captain New Zealand from the second row

Foster added: "These Test matches are a big part of our history as a rugby team and it has been three years since we played in Europe, so there is a real sense of excitement.

"The Welsh will play with their traditional passion and they will throw everything at us. They are Six Nations champions and a very good team.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster called it a 'special time' for Barrett, while also talking of the excitement at playing in Europe

"They have a group of young players coming through who will be excited to play, so we will have to be ready, and we are."

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 David Havili, 11 Rieko Ioane; 10 Beauden

Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papalii, 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Sevu Reece.