Wales vs Australia: Wallabies make four changes for Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff

Taniela Tupou starts as one of four changes to the Australia XV to face Wales

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has made four changes for Saturday's Autumn Nations Series clash against Wales in Cardiff.

Prop James Slipper, who takes over the captaincy from an injured Michael Hooper (foot), reverts to the loosehead position after starting at tighthead against England last weekend.

Pete Samu takes Hooper's role at openside flanker, with hooker Tolu Latu, prop Taniela Tupou and wing Filipo Daugunu are all recalled.

Back-row Pete Samu replaces injured Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper at openside flanker

Australia are striving to avoid a third successive defeat of the autumn campaign following losses to Scotland and England.

They have also lost their last two encounters against Wales, including a pool stage defeat at the 2019 World Cup.

Assessing the challenge, Rennie said: "They (Wales) have got genuine on-ball presence, a pretty strong back-line and an excellent back-three. It is a good side.

"We've got a good team for our last game here in the UK, and we are keen to give it a good crack.

"They (Wales) have had a couple of losses, and found their way past Fiji on the weekend.

"We are pretty desperate as well. We haven't performed as well as we have needed to in the previous two Tests, and we are keen to make up for it."

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Filipo Daugunu, 10 James O'Connor, 9 Nic White; 1 James Slipper (c), 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Izack Rodda, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Pete Samu, 8 Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga'a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Lachlan Swinton, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Lalakai Foketi, 23 Tom Wright.