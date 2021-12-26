Gallagher Premiership: All of the action from the Boxing Day matches

Nemani Nadolo was among the try-scorers as Leicester maintain their unbeaten record

A round-up of all the action from Sunday's matches in the Gallagher Premiership, which included leaders Leicester Tigers remaining unbeaten with a last-gasp win away to Bristol Bears...

Bristol Bears 26-28 Leicester Tigers

Guy Porter's try four minutes into added time ensured Premiership leaders Leicester maintained their unbeaten start with a dramatic victory away to Bristol.

The Beats were the last team to defeat Leicester in a league game, claiming an away success almost seven months ago, and they nearly repeated that feat through tries from No. 8 Fitz Harding and wing Ioan Lloyd, while fly-half Callum Sheedy kicked 16 points.

Replacement back Porter, winger Nemani Nadolo and hooker Julian Montoya touched down for the Tigers, with fly-half George Ford adding three penalties and two conversions as the visitors shaded a thriller.

It also meant Tigers skipper Ellis Genge was not to be denied victory over his home-city club prior to re-joining them next summer.

It was often a frustrating afternoon for Genge, who was involved in a second-half skirmish with Bristol prop and his England front-row colleague Kyle Sinckler.

Saracens 61-29 Worcester Warriors

Saracens cruised to a convincing and entertaining win over Worcester Warriors at the StoneX Stadium to cut the gap at the top of the Premiership table to five points.

The hosts showed no signs of rustiness after almost three weeks without a game as they crossed nine times in total.

Alex Lewington and Billy Vunipola scored two tries each and further scores from Nick Tompkins, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl and Max Malins sealed a hugely comprehensive win.

Saracens' Alex Lewington celebrates one of his two tries against Worcester

The visitors did score three wonderful late tries to secure a bonus point of their own as Francois Venter (2), Gareth Simpson and Ashley Beck crossed after the break, adding to Joe Batley's try in the first half.

Saracens have 37 points from their 10 games while Warriors stay in 10th as they suffered their seventh defeat of the campaign.

Wasps 38-30 London Irish

Hooker Dan Frost scored two tries as Wasps picked up a much-needed win over in-form London Irish at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It ended a run of six straight defeats in all competitions for the injury-hit home side, as they moved up to eighth in the table.

BACK TO WINNING WAYS. An incredibly entertaining game of rugby comes to an end and it's a bonus point win for the boys in Black & Gold!



🐝 38 - 30 🍀 pic.twitter.com/TuFmb7eCgk — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) December 26, 2021

This was the Exiles' first defeat in seven games, but they fully contributed to the entertainment at the CBS Arena with Frost's opposite number, Agustin Creevy, scoring two of their five tries.

Oliver Hassell-Collins, Tadhg McElroy and Ben White also went over to secure a try-scoring bonus-point for London Irish, with Paddy Jackson kicking a penalty and conversion.

But Frost's double and tries from Ali Crossdale and Alfie Barbeary, along with 18 points from the boot of Jimmy Gopperth, saw Wasps get over the line despite having Jacob Umaga sent off in the 77th minute for a shoulder charge on Hassell-Collins.

Bath 20-40 Gloucester

Winless Bath approach 2022 with some trepidation after failing to break their duck against West Country rivals Gloucester, who collected a try-scoring bonus point before half-time.

After major surgery on the coaching and leadership roles in the club during recent days, it was still up to Bath's threadbare squad to do the job on the field.

There were flashes of skill and enterprise, especially from their academy products, but the scoreline was flattering and Gloucester were too experienced and well organised to suffer more than the occasional discomfort.

𝑫𝒆𝒓𝒃𝒚 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒃.



Enjoy that one? 😅 pic.twitter.com/58bliRHonq — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) December 26, 2021

A first-half double from Chris Harris, one from Jack Singleton and a penalty try saw the Cherry and Whites firmly in control at The Rec at the break, with replacements Fraser Balmain and Kyle Moyle crossing after the break.

Bath, who responded through tries from Ben Spencer and Oliver Fox, were not helped by having Tom Ellis and Lewis Boyce sin-binned in quick succession in the first half, while England back row Sam Underhill was forced off early on due to a head injury.

- Sale Sharks versus Newcastle Falcons was called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks' squad.