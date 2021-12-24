Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola sign new deals with Saracens

Mako (L) and Billy (R) Vunipola have extended their stays at the StoneX Stadium

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both signed new contracts at Saracens.

The brothers, who have been pivotal to the success at Saracens for the last decade, have committed their futures to the club.

Billy, 29, joined in 2013 and has won four Premiership titles and three European crowns, accumulating 135 appearances for Sarries.

The No 8 also has 61 England caps and has excelled during Eddie Jones' tenure in charge of the national team.

Mako, 30, arrived in 2011 and has amassed 187 games for Saracens, having played a key role in those seven major honours.

Mako (C) and Billy Vunipola (R) brothers have been regulars for England since making their debuts in 2012 and 2013

He has played for England 67 times, and also been on three British and Irish Lions tours and accumulated nine Test caps against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours.

Billy said: "I'm very happy to extend my stay with the boys! I want to leave the club and shirt in a better place than when I joined it, I'm so proud to represent Saracens Rugby Club."

Mako added: "I have loved my time at the club and could not be happier to have signed. We have achieved some special things over the last 10 years and I am motivated to help the club get back to the top over the next years."

Saracens' director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Everyone involved with Saracens will be thrilled that Mako and Billy have chosen to extend their time at the club.

"In their own unique ways, they have been instrumental in how we have grown and progressed and have been key figures in the success the club has enjoyed.

McCall added of the two England forwards: "Mako is a world-class operator, with an incredible skill set and an innate understanding of the game. His competitive spirit and leadership have helped drive standards within the group and he has the desire and determination to take his own game and that of the team to new levels in the years ahead.

"Billy's level of performance for nearly a decade at the club has been staggering and he has demonstrated great resilience and perseverance to overcome a number of serious injury setbacks over that time. He is highly influential on and off the field and has a great feel for what the group needs at any given moment.

"We are grateful to Mako and Billy for the loyalty they have shown to the club."