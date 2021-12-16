Ellis Genge: Bristol re-sign Leicester prop from next season

Leicester's Ellis Genge will rejoin Bristol next season

Ellis Genge will rejoin Bristol next season after Leicester Tigers confirmed the loosehead prop's departure.

The 26-year-old had indicated to the club he would not be activating a clause in his contract to remain at Welford Road beyond the end of the current campaign.

Discussing his return to Bristol, England international Genge said: "I'm so proud of my roots in Bristol and what the city means to me and my family.

"I have close relationships at the Bears and I've got unfinished business here, so it's important for me to be able to come back and represent Bristol and play my role in the community.

"I want to pay tribute to Leicester Tigers and everybody who made my time there so special.

"It's an unbelievable club and I've grown as a player and a person. I can't express how grateful I am to all my team-mates and the coaches and fans at Welford Road.

"The club has been amazing in understanding my reasons for this decision and I will continue to give everything I have got for the boys and the fans of Leicester Tigers for the rest of this season."

Genge joins team-mate George Ford in leaving the Tigers at the end of this season

Genge made his debut for Leicester in the 2015/16 season as a loanee from Bristol, and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the Tigers, becoming club captain ahead of this season.

His decision to leave the club follows the news that team-mate George Ford will also leave Leicester at the end of the season to join Sale Sharks.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "This is a personal decision for Ellis, which I know has not been easy for him, and, while disappointed, we respect his reasons for choosing to depart at season's end.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick added that it has been 'a great privilege' to work with Genge

"We have a long way to go this season and Ellis is fully committed to finishing his time at Leicester Tigers in the same professional, passionate way he has during his six seasons at the club."