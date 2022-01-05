United Rugby Championship: Dragons' match with Scarlets postponed due to Covid-19

Fixtures in United Rugby Championship continue to be hit by Covid-19 outbreaks

The United Rugby Championship clash between Scarlets and Dragons is the latest match to be postponed due to Covid-19.

Fixtures across the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership continue to be impacted by positive Covid-19 cases within squads.

The December rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup were also significantly impacted by Covid-19 outbreaks and cross-border issues.

Of the seven United Rugby Championship fixtures due to be played on Saturday, four, including this Welsh derby at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli have now been postponed.

"A number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Dragons playing squad have been reported by the region," the URC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the region and having considered all the facts have deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."

The cancellation means that Dragons have now had three successive URC fixtures postponed; the Welsh region last played a competitive match on December 17.

The news comes as attention also turns to the Guinness Six Nations, which is due to kick off in Dublin and Edinburgh on February 5.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter says moving the tournament to one place for 2022 may well be the best option this year.