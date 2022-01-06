Liam Williams: Wales international to join Cardiff from Scarlets for 2022/23 United Rugby Championship season

Liam Williams will join Cardiff from Scarlets next season

Liam Williams says he is excited by what is to come in the next chapter of his career after agreeing a switch to Cardiff for the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship season.

The Wales and British & Irish Lions international full-back, who can also operate on the wing, has been signed from Welsh rivals Scarlets as a replacement for the retiring Hallam Amos.

Williams has vowed to keep giving his all for the Llanelli-based side for the remainder of the current URC campaign, yet at the same time is looking forward to the switch to the Arms Park which he believes is just what he needs at this stage of his career.

We are thrilled to have completed the signing of @SanjayWills ahead of the 2022-23 season.



The @WelshRugbyUnion and @lionsofficial full-back is the our third signing in preparation for next season and follows in the footsteps of Thomas Young and Taulupe Faletau. pic.twitter.com/EIe7F3bzHJ — Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) January 6, 2022

"I'm really excited to link up with Cardiff in the summer but remain very grateful to the Scarlets, who have given me so many opportunities in the game, and I'm fully committed to them for the rest of the season," Williams said.

"I have lots of fond memories there but, at this stage of my career, I feel I need a change of scenery and environment to ensure I can stay at the top of my game. Cardiff have really impressed me recently and it feels like they are building something special.

"I have a lot of good friends there from the Wales squad and they cannot talk highly enough of the environment, and Dai Young has convinced me that Cardiff is the best place for me to further my career.

"They have an enormous amount of talent in the squad, complemented by some really exciting young players, and the competition for places will be fierce, but I am looking forward to playing my part and I am excited to see what we can achieve."

Williams is in his second spell with Scarlets, having played for them from 2011 to 2017 before a stint with English club Saracens which included being part of their Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup successes in 2019.

On the international stage, the 30-year-old has scored 16 tries in over 70 Test appearances for the Welsh national team and toured with the Lions in 2017 and 2021.

Williams is Cardiff's third new recruit for next season, joining Thomas Young - who returns to the club where he began his career - and Taulupe Faletau in signing from Premiership sides Wasps and Bath respectively.

Director of rugby Dai Young is in no doubt Williams will be a valuable addition to his squad, particular with fellow Wales international Amos calling time on his career at the end of the season.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young is excited by what Liam Williams will bring to his squad

"We knew we had an opening at full-back and Liam's talent and consistency is abundant for all to see," Young said.

"He has been one of the best full-backs in the world for a number of years and brings real quality on both sides of the ball with his attacking ability, kicking game, positioning and bravery.

"He adds further strength and experience to our squad and will not only strengthen us on the pitch but will be a key role model and leader for some of the young talent coming through in the back three.

"It is important that we have strength and depth across the board, and we will continue to add quality to our squad when available."