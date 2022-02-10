Six Nations 2022: Wales hand debut to Jac Morgan for Scotland clash

Jac Morgan will start in Wales' back row against Scotland on Saturday

Jac Morgan will make his Test debut for Wales against Scotland on Saturday, while Josh Adams is ruled out due to a tight calf.

Morgan will be joined by Taine Basham in the back row and Ross Moriarty, who returns to the starting line-up at No 8 having won his 50th cap as a replacement in Dublin.

Owen Watkin is named at outside centre and he will partner Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Louis Rees-Zammit starts on one wing with Alex Cuthbert set to make his first Six Nations appearances since 2017 on the other. Liam Williams completes the back three line-up.

Dan Biggar will lead the side in front of a home crowd for the first time and the contest will mark his 100th international appearance after 96 outings for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.

If Jonathan Davies comes off the bench, then he would also achieve the same milestone after 93 Wales appearances and six for the British and Irish Lions.

Tomos Williams continues at scrum-half and Wales' front five remains unchanged.

Josh Adams is ruled out of the meeting with Scotland due to injury

"With Ross Moriarty now having had more training and game time under his belt we think he's the right guy to start," Pivac said.

"Jac Morgan comes in for his debut. He's someone that's really impressed us in training. He's worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he's very good over the ball.

"We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence. They've started with a good win. Across the board they are very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play. We know that's going to be tough work for us and a big challenge that we're looking forward to and are up for."

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit, 10. Dan Biggar (captain), 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ryan Elias, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 4. Adam Beard (vice-captain), 6. Taine Basham, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Seb Davies, 20. Aaron Wainwright, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Jonathan Davies.