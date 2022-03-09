Magnus Bradbury: Bristol Bears sign Edinburgh and Scotland back-row forward

Magnus Bradbury has featured in all three of Scotland's Six Nations games this season

Bristol have announced the signing of Scotland international back-row forward Magnus Bradbury from Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old will join Bristol ahead of next season, following England prop Ellis Genge and Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty as a third new arrival at Ashton Gate.

Bradbury has won 17 international caps, including three appearances during this season's Six Nations Championship, while he has featured more than 100 times for Edinburgh.

"It's an exciting opportunity to come to Bristol and play in the Premiership," Bradbury said. "This is a massive club with great ambitions and a world class coaching team - I'm looking forward to the challenge that awaits.

Bradbury, who made his international debut in 2016, came off the bench in Scotland's first two games of this season's Six Nations, before being given the No 8 shirt against France.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: "Magnus is a physical, athletic back-rower with outstanding work-rate and all the attributes to thrive in our system.

"To be a centurion at Edinburgh at such a young age shows his consistency and attitude, and we've seen from his performances on the international stage that he can compete at the very highest level.

"Magnus brings further quality and physicality to our back row as we continue our recruitment for the 2022-23 campaign."