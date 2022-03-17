Ireland bring in Jack Conan, Mack Hansen and Iain Henderson for Six Nations contest with Scotland

Jack Conan returns to start for Ireland vs Scotland in the Six Nations

Andy Farrell has made three changes to his Ireland squad to take on Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, with Jack Conan, Mack Hansen and Iain Henderson all coming in to start.

Henderson starts in place of James Ryan at second row, with the latter out with concussion as a result of Charlie Ewels' red-card tackle at Twickenham on Saturday.

A further change in the forwards sees Conan recalled to the starting XV at No 8, with Caelan Doris shifting to blindside flanker and Peter O'Mahony moving down to the bench.

Connacht wing Mack Hansen missed the Test at Twickenham, but has been recalled with Andrew Conway injured

The third change sees wing Conway miss out through a knee injury and Connacht's Mack Hansen recalled.

Elsewhere, Hugo Keenan starts again at full-back, while the centre pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki is unchanged - Robbie Henshaw named as a replacement once again.

Robbie Henshaw has to be content with a place among the replacements, with Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki starting

Johnny Sexton skippers the side from fly-half, with Jamison Gibson-Park again named at scrum-half - Munster duo Joey Carbery and Conor Murray providing replacement cover.

In the forwards, a front-row which came under-fire at scrum time against England at Twickenham remains in place: loosehead Cian Healy, hooker Dan Sheehan, tighthead Tadhg Furlong, while Tadhg Beirne partners Henderson in the second row.

Second row James Ryan is unavailable for selection due to concussion sustained vs England

Iain Henderson comes in to start in place of Ryan alongside Tadhg Beirne

Openside flanker Josh van der Flier completes the back-row unit alongside Doris and Conan.

Among the replacements, Ulster's Kieran Treadwell is brought in as second row cover, with front-rows Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham completing the squad.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park ; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Iain Henderson, 6 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Robbie Henshaw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Skipper Johnny Sexton believes Ireland would have slipped to defeat against 14-man England had the match been played a couple of years ago Skipper Johnny Sexton believes Ireland would have slipped to defeat against 14-man England had the match been played a couple of years ago

Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half ahead of Finn Russell, who is named on the bench, for Scotland against Ireland on Saturday.

Kinghorn's inclusion at fly-half is one of two changes made by head coach Gregor Townsend. The other sees Jonny Gray selected in the second row alongside Grant Gilchrist. Gray returns to the starting XV having missed Scotland's last two matches due to an ankle injury.

Stuart Hogg will again lead the side from full-back and he forms a back-three unit with Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn. Chris Harris and Sam Johnson will link up in midfield for the third match during this Six Nations.

In Scotland's back-row Hamish Watson will earn a 49th cap for his country alongside Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson. Pierre Schoeman, George Turner and Zander Fagerson make up the front row.

Bath Rugby's Josh Bayliss has been selected for the first time in this year's competition to take a place on the bench.

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (captain), 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Kyle Steyn, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ali Price, 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Grant Gilchrist (vice-captain), 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 WP Nel, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 Ben White, 22 Finn Russell, 23 Mark Bennett