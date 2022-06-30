Billy Vunipola, Danny Care return to start for England vs Australia in first Test, live on Sky Sports

Danny Care has been named to start for England for the first time since November 2018

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care have returned to start for England in their opening Test vs Australia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith paired together.

Courtney Lawes retains the captaincy from blindside flanker despite Farrell's return to the side in the midfield, with Tom Curry completing the back row alongside the skipper and Vunipola.

Leicester full-back Freddie Steward, Exeter wing Jack Nowell, and Bath's Joe Cokanasiga start in the backs, as Jonny May fails to make the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 in Australia.

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant starts alongside Farrell behind an all-Quins half-back pairing of Smith and Care.

Bristol-bound loosehead Ellis Genge, Saracens' Jamie George and Bath's Will Stuart make up the front row, while Saracens' Maro Itoje and Sale Sharks-bound Jonny Hill form the second-row unit.

Among the replacements Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola and Joe Heyes provide front-row cover, while back rows Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam are both named.

All three back replacements are uncapped in Jack van Poortlviet, Guy Porter and Henry Arundell.

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack van Poortlviet, 22 Guy Porter, 23 Henry Arundell.

More to follow...

