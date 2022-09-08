Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Australia and South Africa in Australia. Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between Australia and South Africa in Australia.

Australia have recalled Kurtley Beale for two Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests against New Zealand.

The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021.

He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.

The Wallabies won the first 25-17 but lost the second test 24-8, their first defeat to the Springboks since 2013.

Live Rugby Championship Live on

"Kurtley is a welcome return to the squad after recovering from a long-term injury and will bring his passion for the jersey along with his wealth of experience at test level," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said.

"Its great to be able to keep the core of our group together and welcome Cadeyrn back."

Neville replaces Rory Arnold, who misses the New Zealand section of the World Championships because of the impending birth of his first child.

Australia are aiming to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002 and host the All Blacks next Thursday in Melbourne before travelling to Auckland for the finale on September 24.

"We know how important these next two Tests are with silverware on the line and we'll be expecting a response after the disappointment of last weekend's loss," Rennie added.

All four teams in the Rugby Championship are on two wins and two losses apiece, with New Zealand leading the standings with 11 points and South Africa, Australia and New Zealand all on nine.

Australia: Allan Alaalatoa, Kurtley Beale, Angus Bell, Jock Campbell, Pone Faamausili, Folau Faingaa, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, , Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Cadeyrn Neville, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 10.45am on Thursday, 15 September