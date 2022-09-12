Christian Wade: Racing 92 sign former England winger after three-year NFL career at Buffalo Bills

Wade will make his return to rugby union after signing a one-year deal with French club Racing 92

Christian Wade has confirmed he will join French side Racing 92 for the rest of the season after a three-year career in the NFL.

The former Wasps winger had been a free agent after being dropped by the Buffalo Bills but has now decided to make his return to the 15-a-side code he quit in 2018.

He represented the Coventry-based side 115 times and has one England cap to his name which only added to the shock when he chose to pursue a career in the NFL by joining the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

However, he was never able to break into the full roster and was released earlier this year.

The news was confirmed by Wade on Twitter with a message reading: "I'm excited to announce I've officially signed for Racing 92.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Looking forward to working with this special group of people and winning championships! With God, all things are possible."

The news was also confirmed by the Top 14 French side in a statement on their website: "Racing 92 formalises the arrival of winger Christian Wade (31) in its men's professional team.

"He joins the Ciel et Blanc squad as an additional player and is committed until the end of the 2022/23 season."