England beat South Africa 75-0 to book Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Australia

Rosie Galligan scored three tries for England during the contest

England's Red Roses are through to the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup after a 75-0 result against South Africa.

England scored 13 tries in total during the match with Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell both gaining hat-tricks. Poppy Cleall and Sadia Kabeya picked up braces as England led 29-0 at half-time.

The Red Roses have now won 28 consecutive Test matches. England's victory also means that Wales will move into quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams in the pools.

England's scoresheet Tries: Galligan (6, 29, 53), Cleall (23, 59), Brown (32), Powell (36, 41, 69), Packer (51), Kabeya (62, 78), Dow (64)

Cons: Harrison (24, 33, 42, 51), Rowland (78)

England will take on Australia in the quarter-finals while Wales face-off against hosts New Zealand.

Canada and the USA will meet each other and France will take on Italy.

The quarter-finals start on Saturday, October 29 with two matches taking place in Whangarei and then the other matches will be played on the Sunday in Auckland.

Marlie Packer was selected to lead England for the first time as captain and she was delighted with the Roses' performance.

"I'm super happy," Packer said to ITV Sport. "We said it was going to take all 23 of us to get the job done and that's what happened. I'm just super proud to lead this team out and put a result on like we did.

"We've worked on things in training since the France game. There were a lot of [personnel] changes, a lot of first starts in a World Cup and we can take a lot from this game to build into the quarter-finals now.

"It was just a massive honour for the coaches to believe in me and to lead the team out. It was just amazing."

The only blot on England's copybook following the 75-0 result was a yellow card picked up by Sarah Bern on the brink of full-time.

England finish the pool stage having scored 172 points and conceded just 26. Middleton's team racked up 28 tries during their three matches and against South Africa, his forward pack scored 12 of the 13.

Middleton: England got on top of nerves and opened up

England's head coach Simon Middleton was impressed with the way in which his starting XV and bench grew into the match.

"We got the basics of the game right eventually after a shaky and a very nervous start," Middleton said to ITV Sport.

"It was great to see the players settle down and just the way they got control of the game and got control of their nerves.

"Before the second half, we talked about just being a little more expressive and just playing in some of the spaces that we were given a little bit earlier. We did that and you can see they can play a little bit when we open up."

Two Roses miss South Africa match 'as a precaution'

Prop Vickii Cornborough and centre Emily Scarratt missed the match as they were withdrawn from the side ahead of kick-off.

Both players were assessed on Saturday and a statement from the RFU said the team felt it best they sit out of the game 'as a precaution'.



Harlequins' Shaunagh Brown came into the starting XV at tighthead prop, Maud Muir shifting to the bench as loosehead prop and Ellie Kildunne also took a place among the replacements.