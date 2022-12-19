Steve Borthwick confirmed as Eddie Jones' replacement as England men's head coach on five-year deal

Leicester's Steve Borthwick has been confirmed as Eddie Jones' replacement by the RFU

Steve Borthwick has been named England men's new head coach, succeeding Eddie Jones in the role.

Borthwick has signed a five-year contract and is joined by Kevin Sinfield, the rugby league legend who he worked with at Leicester Tigers, as England's new defence coach.

Borthwick worked under Jones as assistant coach of Japan before joining him as forwards coach with England for five years, though left the RFU set-up in 2020 to take his first head coach role with Leicester.

The 43-year-old, who picked up 57 Test caps as a player with England between 2001 and 2010, and captained his country, transformed the Tigers from a side which finished second-bottom of the Premiership in 2020 to title winners last season, beating Saracens in the final at Twickenham.

Borthwick worked alongside Jones for England as forwards coach for five years between 2015 and 2020

His appointment comes after the RFU chose to sack Jones on December 6 after seven years in charge, and with the next Rugby World Cup in France just nine months away.

The RFU agreed a compensation figure with Leicester for an early release, while Borthwick guided the Tigers to Heineken Champions Cup victories against the Ospreys and Clermont Auvergne over the last week.

"I'm deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge," said Borthwick.

"The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did. I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

"The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything."

England play just five competitive matches before their first World Cup Pool D game against Argentina on September 9, starting with Scotland at home in the Six Nations on Saturday, February 4.

They will also play four World Cup warm-up friendlies in August against Wales (twice) - now coached by Warren Gatland again - Ireland and Fiji.

Borthwick led Leicester to the Premiership title last season, in his second year in charge, with Kevin Sinfield (right) as his defence coach

England's November campaign brought confirmation they had endured their worst calendar year since 2008, as they posted a losing Test record for the first time since that year too: six losses, one draw, five wins.

England finished the autumn with a 27-13 defeat to South Africa, which came after suffering a first loss to Argentina at Twickenham for 16 years (and anywhere for 13 years), beating Japan, and conjuring up a 25-25 draw with New Zealand from a position of 25-6 behind going into the final 10 minutes.

Borthwick will be under no illusions as to the task at hand, with England heading into next year's Six Nations on the back of two disappointing campaigns in the championship in 2021 and 2022, when they lose three games in each.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A collection of Eddie Jones' most memorable interviews while head coach of the England rugby team. A collection of Eddie Jones' most memorable interviews while head coach of the England rugby team.

Sinfield joins Borthwick's team | Wigglesworth in at Leicester

The wider coaching team to support Borthwick will be announced in the coming weeks, although the RFU has confirmed Sinfield's arrival.

Sinfield had a decorated rugby league career as a player, coach and administrator and was awarded an MBE in 2014 and an OBE in 2021 for his services to rugby league and charitable fundraising.

Sinfield has raised over £7m for charity and research in support of ex-team-mate Rob Burrow, as well as former rugby union player Doddie Weir and footballer Stephen Darby, all of whom were diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

He joined Borthwick at Leicester before their title-winning campaign.

Sinfield (right) with Rob Burrow

Sinfield with Doddie Weir, who sadly passed away last month

"It is a special moment to join England as a coach," said Sinfield, who played 29 times for England in rugby league. "I know what representing your country means and to get the chance to do it as a coach is a real honour.

"There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Leicester Tigers, the players, staff and supporters, for welcoming me to the club. I've loved my time there and wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and there's no better opening campaign than the Guinness Six Nations.

At Leicester, Richard Wigglesworth has been appointed interim head coach, which brings to an end his on-field career

Wigglesworth made more than 500 senior appearances - including a record 322 Premiership games and 33 for England - during a more than 20-year professional career.

More to follow.