Tom Harrison: Former ECB chief appointed CEO of Six Nations Rugby

Tom Harrison will become CEO of Six Nations Rugby from April

Former ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has been announced as the next CEO of Six Nations Rugby.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Six Nations Rugby confirmed Harrison's appointment "following a comprehensive process to find the successor to current CEO, Ben Morel, who recently announced his intention to step down from the role".

Harrison, who played cricket professionally with Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, became the ECB's CEO in January 2015, having previously been head of marketing between 2003 and 2006.

Harrison departed the role in June 2022 after overseeing the ECB's response to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the goodwill he earned for his handling of that turbulent period and his own decision to take a voluntary pay cut dissipating when he accepted a large bonus last year.

He and a group of senior management shared a pot worth around £2.1m based on a long-term incentive plan, drawing criticism due to the 62 redundancies made by the governing body as a result of the pandemic.

The latter stages of his tenure also coincided with a racism scandal at Yorkshire in addition to Ashes defeat in Australia, as well as a 1-0 Test series defeat to the West Indies in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' James Cole takes a closer look at Azeem Rafiq's evidence to the DCMS select committee where he describes the ECB's tackling of racism as 'superficial'. Sky Sports News' James Cole takes a closer look at Azeem Rafiq's evidence to the DCMS select committee where he describes the ECB's tackling of racism as 'superficial'.

The recruitment process was led by Ronan Dunne, chairman of the Six Nations Rugby Board, before the appointment was agreed by the Six Nations Rugby Council. Harrison will join the business at the start of March to ensure a "smooth transition of leadership", taking on full responsibilities from April 1, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, Dunne said: "Tom joins Six Nations Rugby at a hugely exciting time for the organisation, the sport, and its fans.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience that is going to be instrumental in helping meet the ambitions and goals of the business, and I am looking forward to working with him to achieve these.

"I would like to thank Ben for his dedication and leadership, during his five years as CEO, and congratulate him on the achievements he has overseen in that time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland boss Andy Farrell says Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick bring an extra spice to the Six Nations and believes Borthwick will do a great job for England. Ireland boss Andy Farrell says Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick bring an extra spice to the Six Nations and believes Borthwick will do a great job for England.

Harrison said: "The Six Nations Rugby Championships stand alongside the most famous and treasured competitions in sport

"They are rich in history and have an enduring appeal with fans all over the world. It's a huge privilege to join the organisation and play a part in the continued development of this celebrated brand and to serve rugby union more widely.



"There is a real momentum within the organisation, and I am really looking forward to working with the wider team, collaborating with each union and federation, and supporting the enviable roster of broadcast and commercial partners."