Warren Gatland: 'I wish I'd have known' issues before taking Wales job | Owen Farrell: I am 'sympathetic'

Warren Gatland says he "wishes he would have known" the issues going on at Wales Rugby before taking the job as head coach after being forced to postpone his Six Nations squad announcement.

Wales are set to face England on Saturday in Cardiff but Gatland delayed his squad announcement on Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding who will be able to play due to a threat of a strike from Welsh players.

Welsh players are set to meet with the PRB on Wednesday in a bid to end their impasse and ward off a possible strike and want a review of a proposal that would see 80 per cent of their wages guaranteed, with 20 per cent via bonuses, and representation from the Welsh Rugby Players' Association on the PRB.

They are also seeking an end to the 60-cap rule that says only players who have reached that threshold can play for the national team if they move to a club abroad.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Welsh Rugby at the moment, this latest standoff following allegations of sexism from former WRU employees, Gatland has admitted he "wasn't aware" of any of the issues when he took the job as head coach and "wishes he would have known".

"I was not aware of any of the issues at all, no," said Gatland.

"I think it just came to a head because everyone needs to take some responsibility and I think people are well aware that these negotiations and discussions have been going on for too long.

"I think the players were given assurances on a number of occasions that it would be sorted out and the unfortunate situation is that they haven't been able to come to an agreement in terms of the PRB and the Union and the region.

"It finally came to a head so I think we have all been asking for things to get sorted.

"I wasn't aware of any of the issues going on when I took the job.

"I wish I would have known a few things that were going on.

"It has been a challenge but it is what it is, you have to take it on the chin."

Despite the saga rumbling on, Gatland remains confident that his side's match with England will go ahead this weekend and he will be able to name his team on Thursday following a "resolution".

"I think with the uncertainty of what has been happening - and there has been a lot of meetings going on - so I just wanted to make sure we got clarity.

"The boys have got a day off tomorrow, then we will come back on Thursday and announce the team on Thursday.

"I am confident with the discussions taking place that hopefully something will get resolved today.

"There have probably been half a dozen meetings over the last few days and stuff.

"Like I said, I want things to get resolved hopefully today and we can focus on Saturday."

Farrell: Wales players are 'fighting for what they think is right'

England captain Owen Farrell has sympathy for the situation that the Wales players are in ahead of their Six Nations meeting this weekend, but insists it has not impacted his side's preparation.

"We have been training and getting ready for this Test match and we have obviously been getting stuck into preparing as much as we can," said Farrell.

"As far as a Welsh point of view, I am sure it is not nice to be in the position they are in.

"I know a lot of them and played with a few of them and I can't imagine they're being unreasonable and I am sure they are fighting for what they think is right and hopefully that gets sorted.

"We went through, probably not as drastic a thing, at the club (Saracens) when we got dropped down to the Championship and a bit of uncertainty for a small time at our place.

"I guess that has been going on for a while with these and it is not nice not knowing so I am sure they are going about it to get it sorted as quick as they can.

"We have been getting on with what we can control and that is us."

Greenwood: I can't see the lads not 'turning up'

Former England international Will Greenwood believes it would be a huge surprise if Saturday's Six Nations match between Wales and England did not take place:

"I would be staggered if it didn't take place," Greenwood told Sky Sports.

"I've come from a position of being part of an international team that went on strike in 2000 for about three days and I think one of the things that James brilliantly described the situation going on. The three-part process of representation, the 60 caps and breakdown in payment.

"What needs to be mentioned as well is that there are three people in this marriage. There's the Union, there's the region and then there's the players in it who are all discussing different components of the three proms that James brought to life.

"The reason why we turned up back at Pennyhill Park 48 hours after we played Argentina having walked out was the very real understanding that you're always be remembered as the player who walked out on your country and we were striking over £250. We were also striking about a fixed part and a variable part. This is repeating itself 23 years later.

"Players obviously wanting to have more fixed components to their wages so they can guarantee mortgages, wages, bills and school fees or whatever it might be they have to try and find and they always fear that when variable comes into it they feel they are attacked on your very basics.

"I can't see this group of lads not turning up for a game that means so much to them and the supporters turning up who will be on their side in terms of trying to find a fair and equitable way out of it. But public sentiment shifts very quickly when you don't turn up and sing the national anthem for the big game of the season."