Ardie Savea: Hurricanes captain apologises after throat-slitting gesture during win over Rebels

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ardie Savea was sin-binned during the Melbourne Rebels vs Hurricanes Super Rugby match, and made a throat-slitting gesture as he walked off the pitch Ardie Savea was sin-binned during the Melbourne Rebels vs Hurricanes Super Rugby match, and made a throat-slitting gesture as he walked off the pitch

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea has apologised after producing a throat-slitting gesture towards an opponent during their Super Rugby victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

Savea scored two tries and set up another during their 39-33 victory on Friday, although the win was overshadowed by an incident late in the first half of a fiery clash at AAMI Park.

The All Blacks star was sin-binned following a melee involving players from both teams, with Savea making the unsavoury gesture towards Rebels half back Ryan Louwrens shortly before leaving the field.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea was sin-binned during their victory over the Melbourne Rebels

"I can understand the fans are furious with the gesture that I made," Savea said post-match. "It's just a heat of the moment kind of thing, you know. It's footy, but I understand kids are watching us.

"We're in the heat of the moment and that's out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and apologise for that."

Louwrens' team-mate Reece Hodge complained about the incident to referee James Doleman, saying 'he's threatening to kill him', although no further action was taken.

Savea, who was booed when he returned to the pitch, questioned the decision to be shown a yellow card but admitted after the win that he needs to improve on his actions.

"It's just normal banter in the game," Savea added. "For me, to get a yellow card for a push and shove, that's just where rugby's going. I've got to be better, we're trying to clean up the game. I understand... there's no excuse for me, I've got to be better."

Richard Hardwick scored twice within seven minutes for Melbourne to leave them trailing by just a point against the Hurricanes, who led 24-7 at half-time, before a 77th-minute try by Jordie Barrett sealed it for the New Zealand side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Crusaders moved the ball from one end of the field to the other to score a fantastic try in their Super Rugby clash with the Highlanders The Crusaders moved the ball from one end of the field to the other to score a fantastic try in their Super Rugby clash with the Highlanders

Elsewhere, Richie Mo'unga contributed 22 points as the Christchurch-based Crusaders bounced back from a surprise first-round loss to beat the Highlanders 52-15.