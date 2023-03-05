Willis Halaholo says he may be forced to leave Wales | 'I can't accept an offer that can't feed my family'

Willis Halaholo has 10 caps for Wales

Willis Halaholo has revealed he may have to leave Wales after being offered a contract that he says would not feed his family.

The centre, who is out of contract in the summer, hasn't played since October because of a hamstring injury and was expected to return for Saturday's game against Ulster.

However he has suffered another setback, with director of rugby Dai Young revealing that he has sustained an Achilles injury that will require surgery and could keep him out for almost a year.

The Wales international issued an emotional statement on social media in response to the injury, and his fear of an uncertain future.

"Don't know how many more of this I can take. Worked so hard to get back for today's game and then a freak accident just happens to my Achilles … dark times at the moment. Don't know how to feel," he wrote.

"Getting a offer that won't even be enough to feed my family. Pay reduction I was willing because of the love I have for the club and also the feeling of unfinished business in the red [Wales] jersey knowing I haven't been given that proper chance to show I can truly add.

"But I can't accept an offer that can't even feed my family on a month to month basis. Regrets are running through my mind as I turned [down] offers to go abroad back in October in the hope of still representing both jerseys. But now I'm hating myself because this situation we are in.

"The worst part is knowing my coach wants to keep me but the money doesn't add up and would mean we would be stretched and struggle to provide for the kids.

"Not only that but now I have to wait and have hope that someone will pick up an injured player.

The centre joined Cardiff in 2016

"Hoping that my highlights and the potential of what I can bring would be enough to get something at least enough to provide for my family and then play myself into a position to ask for what I feel I'm really worth maybe the following season.

"At the moment it's just dark times of uncertainty and possibly just have to move back to New Zealand."

Wales rugby is currently facing financial problems, and some players are expected to have to take wage reductions.

It would be a sad end to Halaholo's career in Cardiff, who joined in 2016 and has made 97 appearances for the Welsh side, scoring 18 tries.

The Auckland-born centre qualified to play for Wales through the residency rule, and made his international debut against Scotland in February 2021.