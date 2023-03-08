Women's Six Nations: Wales select six uncapped players in squad as Hannah Jones retains captaincy

Hannah Jones will captain Wales in the Women's Six Nations

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham has named six uncapped players in the squad for this season's Women's Six Nations, while the "outstanding" Hannah Jones has retained the captain's armband.

Cunningham has included centres Catherine Richards and Jenna De Vera, prop Abbey Constable, lock Charlie Mundy, plus flankers Bryonie King and Kate Williams in the 36-strong group.

Swansea-born Williams, who was raised in Auckland, trained with Wales during last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Centre Hannah Jones, meanwhile, is retained as captain for a tournament that Wales kick off against Ireland in Cardiff on March 25.

"This is very much a fresh start after the recent World Cup, and we cannot wait to get back out there and to play again," Cunningham said.

"We need to grow the depth in our squad, and we have to have one eye on the 2025 World Cup and build on the performances we produced in last season's Six Nations and the World Cup in New Zealand.

"Hannah Jones grew at the World Cup as a leader, and she deserves to lead this side because she drives the standards on and off the pitch. Her work ethic is outstanding."

Wales squad for the 2023 Six Nations

Forwards: Abbey Constable, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callander, Bethan Lewis, Bryonie King, Cara Hope, Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Charlie Mundy, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Gwenllian Pyrs, Kat Evans, Kate Williams, Kelsey Jones, Natalia John, Sioned Harries, Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Backs: Amelia Tutt, Carys Williams-Morris, Catherine Richards, Courtney Keight, Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis, Hannah Bluck, Hannah Jones (captain), Jenna De Vera, Keira Bevan, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann, Lleucu George, Lowri, Norkett, Megan Davies, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins

Wales Women Six Nations fixtures

March 25: Wales vs Ireland - Cardiff Arms Park - 2.15pm

April 1: Scotland vs Wales - DAM Health Stadium - 5.30pm

April 15: Wales vs England - Cardiff Arms Park - 2.15pm

April 23: France vs Wales - Stade des Alpes - 3.15pm

April 29: Italy vs Wales - Stadio Sergio Llanfranchi - 3.30pm