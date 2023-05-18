England flanker Ben Curry a doubt for World Cup due to hamstring surgery

Ben Curry is a doubt for the Rugby World Cup this year after suffering a hamstring injury

Ben Curry is a doubt for this year's Rugby World Cup after Sale Sharks confirmed the England flanker will undergo surgery on a hamstring tendon.

Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 21-13 Premiership semi-final win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday and will miss the final against Saracens at Twickenham this Saturday.

Sale confirmed the news in a statement about Curry and Dan du Preez, who injured his shoulder, stating: "Both players will require surgery ahead of the new season and will be seeing specialists this week.

"Ben and Dan have put in huge shifts this season to get us to Twickers and we can't thank them enough."

Neither the club nor Curry mentioned a date for his return, though The Times reported he is likely to be out for at least four months.

"Gutted that my season is over like this but looking forward to supporting the lads over the next two weeks," Curry said on Instagram.

England, 2003 World Cup winners and runners-up at the last edition in 2019, begin their campaign in France on September 9 against Argentina. Their Pool D opponents also include Japan, Samoa and Chile.