Rugby Football Union confirm contracted players for the Red Roses

England's Red Roses were Six Nations Gram Slam champions in 2023

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced the players who have been awarded contracts for its England Women's senior players, the Red Roses.

The contracted players have been selected by incoming Head Coach, John Mitchell, with his coaching team of Louis Deacon, Lou Meadows and Sarah Hunter, alongside, Executive Director of Performance, Conor O'Shea, and Head of Women's Performance, Charlie Hayter.

The new contracts agreed in collaboration with the Rugby Players' Association and player representatives, will cover salaries, match fees, Rugby World Cup 2025 arrangements, commercial and community engagement initiatives as well as an agreement around revenue sharing if business targets are exceeded.

The three-season agreement will run to 2026 and sees 32 contracts of varying lengths awarded, including two players who will shortly go on maternity leave remaining contracted.

Two additional contract offers will be confirmed by the end of the year. Six transition contracts have also been awarded to support aspiring Red Roses in their early professional journey, and safeguard some of their week for dedicated rugby development.

Charlie Hayter, RFU Head of Women's Performance said: "We are pleased to confirm the players offered contracts who will form the Red Roses contracted player squad for the 2023/24 season.

"This is a hugely exciting time for the Red Roses, especially with our home World Cup on the horizon in 2025. However, we know there is a lot of work to do before then, and we are excited to bring the group together shortly to start preparations for WXV which will be the immediate focus for us all."

Sarah Beckett is one of 32 Red Roses players whose contracts have been extended

The contracted players are: