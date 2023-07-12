Red Roses: England to play Canada in two Test series in September | A 'fantastic challenge' on home turf'

The Red Roses will welcome Canada, who they faced in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, for two Tests in September

The Rugby Football Union has announced the Red Roses will host Canada Women in a two-Test series this September.

The series opener will be played at Exeter's Sandy Park on Saturday, September 23 with kick-off at 2.30pm.

The second match, which will take place on Saturday, September 30 is yet to have a venue and time confirmed.

The Series marks the first time these two sides have come face-to-face since the Red Roses clinched a 26-19 victory in the Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final at Eden Park, when England made history by winning a record 30 consecutive Tests.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It is also England's first game since winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and will be key preparation before they head to New Zealand to compete in the WXV tournament in October.

England forwards coach, Louis Deacon said: "We are delighted to be facing one of the world's best teams on home turf. Canada is a powerful team and present a fantastic challenge as we look to build on the success of our TikTok Six Nations campaign and continue improving as a squad.

"The two-Test series is the perfect preparation as we build up to the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand."

Charlie Hayter, RFU head of women's performance rugby, said: "Exeter has been a fantastic host venue for the Red Roses on a number of occasions and we are excited to be heading back to Sandy Park.

"The club and its supporters are passionate fans of the women's game and embraced the team each time we play there."