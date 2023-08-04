Marcus Smith: Can fly-half grasp England World Cup audition against Wales on Saturday?

Marcus Smith will start for England on Saturday for the first time since a humbling home defeat to France in the Six Nations

Marcus Smith is determined to make the most of his starting opportunity against Wales on Saturday as he looks to cement a spot in England's 33-man Rugby World Cup squad.

Smith - originally seen as the most likely out of Owen Farrell, George Ford and himself to miss out - is expected to be named in England's squad announcement on Monday, with head coach Steve Borthwick indicating he intends to take three fly-halves to France for the tournament which starts on September 8.

The 24-year-old Smith, who possesses an "incredible skill set" according to Borthwick, will make his first start for England on Saturday since featuring in the humiliating record 53-10 loss to France at Twickenham in the 2023 Six Nations earlier this year.

"Every time you get an opportunity to play for England, you've got to show the best of yourself because you know how competitive it is to even be in this building, let alone play," Smith told Sky Sports.

"With that comes a responsibility that we've got to deliver this weekend. If and when we do, fingers crossed for [the squad announcement] Monday.

"I don't want to look too far forward. I'm very excited for the weekend, [Cardiff] it's a special place to play and a big Test match against Wales - there's nothing that comes bigger, especially in a World Cup year."

England suffered a record 53-10 home loss at Twickenham to France in the Six Nations earlier this year

Smith added to reporters: "France was a long time ago now and I've played a lot of rugby since then.

"It was a tough afternoon and I have learnt a lot of lessons. It has definitely put me in a much better position as a person and on the field as well as a player.

"I would not say I want to rectify it, but I am a very competitive person."

Borthwick hails Smith's 'incredible skill set'

Borthwick hinted at Smith's potential inclusion in his World Cup squad in Thursday's press conference, saying: "Right now I have got a pretty clear framework.

"In those key positions you need to have depth, three players who can play in that position."

The England head coach added: "I rate Marcus exceptionally highly. He has an incredible skill set and an ability to find space. He recognises when there are defenders that he can pick off.

"He can either pull them out of the line and put other people through space or find space himself. I've been hugely impressed with Marcus throughout this camp but also in all my interactions with him.

"He's a young man who has already achieved a lot in the game, but he's got even more exciting things to achieve in the future."

Borthwick also told Sky Sports that he is keen for his players to grasp their final chance to push their case for selection against Wales on Saturday, even if it doesn't result in them making the initial 33-man group.

"I want to see them bring all of their talent, that they've got so much of, onto the pitch on Saturday night," he said. "I've picked these players because of what strengths they have and what they can bring.

"There's a number of places to be absolutely confirmed but I'm also well aware that over these next weeks before the tournament starts that things change. There are always bumps and bruises - there are players not named on Monday that could well feature within the tournament itself. There's always opportunities."

Ellis Genge will captain England against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

Danny Care joins Smith at half-back for the visit to Cardiff, while Ellis Genge captains an otherwise inexperienced side littered with fringe World Cup contenders.

"It's the ultimate, captaining your country," Genge said. "It fills me with joy and pride. And I get that from the messages from my family."

England's clash with Wales isn't the only international being played out on Saturday, with Scotland hosting France and Ireland facing Italy among the northern hemisphere sides.

From the southern hemisphere, New Zealand and Australia will face off in the early hours of Saturday morning - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 3.30am.

Tate McDermott will lead Australia out for the first time in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday

Australia will have a new captain and the All Blacks will field a new-look line-up when they meet in Dunedin in the second Bledisloe Cup Test.

Scrum-half Tate McDermott has been named to lead the Wallabies four months after he was left to consider his future when left out of coach Eddie Jones' first squad of the season.

McDermott is the fourth captain the Wallabies have used in as many matches this season after Michael Hooper, James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

His elevation is due to Hooper's continuing recovery from a calf injury and Alaalatoa's Achilles tendon injury which saw him carried from the field in last weekend's 38-7 first Test defeat to the All Blacks, seeing them retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st straight year.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made 10 changes to his starting 15 for the second Test, handing debuts to back-rower Samipeni Finau and winger Shaun Stevenson.

