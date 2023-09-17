England's Rugby World Cup talking points: Stunted attack, jeers, Ben Earl and Joe Marler's 'planned' header

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole provides the latest update after England beat Japan at the Rugby World Cup. Sky Sports' James Cole provides the latest update after England beat Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

After England claimed a 34-12 victory over Japan in the second round of the Rugby World Cup, we take a look at the talking points that emerged from an intriguing performance...

England still struggling in attack

Despite securing a bonus-point win and making it two wins from two at the Rugby World Cup, there was much evidence that England are still struggling to find their attacking flow after a disjointed performance overall.

Lewis Ludlam went over for England's first try of the tournament and then they added three more in the second half through Courtney Lawes, Freddie Steward and Joe Marchant, but it took a lot of effort to finally find continuity.

Freddie Steward finished off a brilliant piece of attack from England as they finally took control of the game

Although on the face of it this seems a marked improvement from a side who could only score through George Ford drop goals against Argentina, it felt like it took England too long to grow into the game and it is an area in which they might come undone when facing stronger sides later on in the tournament.

Indeed, their ability to produce stunning tries, such as that from Steward, is there - they just need to do it much more often.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"At the end, I enjoyed that. Guys getting a chance to express themselves, getting quicker, running lines and offering themselves up - but it took a long time to get there," said England World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, speaking to ITV.

"Japan kind of tired out in the last 20. There were so many handling errors which stunted that continuity and the opportunity to get those guys in the game.

"You can see it's there, it just needs to be there for a lot longer."

Fans make their opinions known as England opt to kick

England's limited attacking options did not impress their supporters out in Nice as boos were heard ringing around the crowd every time they opted for a kick through rather than chancing their arm in attack.

It has been a staple of this England side for a long time and it has irritated supporters when it seems other attacking options are being overlooked in favour of premeditated plays.

England's first points of the match came from a George Ford penalty kick

Despite some opposition to their style of play, fly-half Ford was quick to defend his side's approach to Test match rugby, although he does understand the "frustration" felt by some.

"It probably wasn't the prettiest to watch and we had to build a game in a different way to get our points in the end," he told ITV.

"There was no frustration from our end - we understand what wins Test matches. I can understand frustration from what people might see on the TV or in the stands, but building pressure is more important - especially in those conditions tonight.

"There will be decisions we look back on which we could have done better, but overall very happy with the way we played."

Has Ford made his case to be England's first choice No 10?

Ford was quick to defend his side after the match and he will also be hoping he has defended his spot as England's starting No 10 as Owen Farrell now returns from suspension.

England's George Ford passes the ball under pressure from Japan's Michael Leitch during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Japan in the Stade de Nice, in Nice, France Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

After putting in a dazzling display against Argentina, Ford was also solid against Japan and now the big question for the England camp will be if he has done enough to keep the captain on the sidelines.

For some, it makes sense to give Farrell a game against Chile and see who fares better. For others, it is unfair to drop someone who has not put a foot wrong.

This week, we will see which side of the line Borthwick sits on.

Ben Earl puts in another strong display

Ben Earl was one of the stars for England as they grew into the match against Japan

One player who has been not only assuring their place in the starting line-up but also leading the way is Ben Earl.

As England grew into the game, Earl was at the forefront, and at his first Rugby World Cup he has been a shining light.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Strong in the pack but also dazzling in attack, he is a key performer if England are going to progress far in this tournament.

Can others learn from how he has performed?

Marler's Mohawk assist

Although England's ingenuity in attack has been questioned, props (pardon the pun) have to go to Joe Marler for his 'planned' header that lead to Lawes' try in the second half, his mohawk sending the ball forward and into a perfect position for the captain to pick up and score.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Indeed, it is a move that Marler insists he has been working on this week. We will let you decide if that is the case...

"It was planned," the prop told ITV. "You won't believe this, but me, Dan Cole and Jamie George in our activation warm-up back at the hotel, part of it was practising our headers and it came to fruition tonight."