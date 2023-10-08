Red Roses: England's Sadia Kabeya and Lucy Packer to miss inaugural WXV tournament due to injury

Sadia Kabeya described the news as 'a punch to the gut'

England duo Sadia Kabeya and Lucy Packer have been ruled out of the inaugural WXV tournament due to injury.

Flanker Kabeya has not recovered from a hamstring tear which caused her to miss the recent matches against Canada, while scrum-half Packer sustained an ankle injury in the second Test which has ruled her out.



Loughborough Lightning's Daisy Hibbert-Jones and Emma Sing of Gloucester-Hartpury will replace the duo in the 30-player squad.

"We're really disappointed for Sadia and Lucy," said interim head coach Louis Deacon.



"They have done a fantastic job in their roles since their debuts in 2021, and it's sad they will miss out on the inaugural WXV tournament.



"Along with Loughborough and Harlequins, we will ensure Sadia and Lucy are supported throughout their recovery process and we look forward to them returning to the field when they are ready to do so."

Kabeya expressed her frustration in a column on the BBC website in which she said: "I was so close to being back and on the plane to New Zealand. But we don't want to push it too much, it's the kind of injury where it can keep happening if you don't take care of it.

Lucy Packer will miss the tournament after an injury sustained against Canada

"So we have to take a grand view which is fine - but it is very gutting.

"To not be involved in the first [WXV tournament] is disappointing, a punch to the gut, because I think it will be a big, influential tournament."

England face Australia in their opening WXV match on Friday October 20 before matches against Canada on Friday October 27 and New Zealand on Saturday November 4.

Red Roses squad

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 45 caps)

Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 31 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 7 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 2 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 11 caps)

Daisy Hibbert-Jones (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 59 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 22 caps)

Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 29 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 96 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 11 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 9 caps)



Backs

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 22 caps)

Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 1 cap)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 30 caps)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders, 37 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 15 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 64 caps)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 36 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps)

Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 25 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 5 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 3 caps)

