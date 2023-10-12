Emily Scarratt: World Cup winner undergoes neck surgery in bid to save rugby union career

Emily Scarratt has undergone neck surgery in a bid to save her rugby career after suffering an injury at the start of the year.

Scarratt, who was part of England's triumphant 2014 World Cup winning side, had the operation two weeks ago.

She won the World Player of the Year in 2019 and was also awarded a full-time England contract that year.

"Everything went well. It was a huge decision because of the potential ramifications if things didn't go so well. Things are more serious if you're operating on your neck," she said.

Scarratt was in the England side that narrowly lost to New Zealand in the final at the delayed 2021 World Cup in New Zealand last year.

The 33-year-old will miss the inaugural WXV tournament which begins in New Zealand later this month.

Emily Scarratt was made an MBE in 2021 for services to rugby union

