Rugby World Cup: England name Marcus Smith at full-back with George Ford on bench for Fiji quarter-final

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith have been handed two major roles in Steve Borthwick's side to face Fiji

Owen Farrell will play at fly-half and Marcus Smith at full-back with George Ford left on the bench as Steve Borthwick confirmed England's line-up for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

As reported on Thursday, Ford has been dropped for the clash in Marseille despite his starring role in France so far, with captain Farrell given the vote of confidence to play at No 10.

Smith is named at full-back again, as was the case for the pool match against Chile, with Freddie Steward dropped completely.

There are two changes in total from the side that narrowly beat Samoa last Saturday. Elliot Daly returns, while Alex Mitchell continues at scrum-half.

England: 15. Marcus Smith, 14. Jonny May, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell - captain, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Ellis Genge - vice-captain, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. George Martin, 20. Billy Vunipola 21. Danny Care 22. George Ford 23. Ollie Lawrence.

England's George Ford, left, and Owen Farrell attend training

