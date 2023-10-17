Ireland's Keith Earls confirms retirement from rugby union after Rugby World Cup exit

Keith Earls has called time on his rugby career after 16 years in the sport

Keith Earls has confirmed his retirement from rugby with immediate effect, bringing an end to his career with Munster and Ireland.

The 36-year-old calls time on his 16-year professional career following Ireland's 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign, during which Earls won his 101st Test cap.

With 36 Test tries to his name, he ends his career second behind Brian O'Driscoll in Ireland's all-time try-scoring chart, while Earls scored 64 tries in 202 appearances for Munster.

He made his Ireland debut 15 years ago, against Canada in 2008 at Thomond Park, where he scored just two minutes into his international career.

Commenting on his retirement, Earls said: "The game of rugby has given me so much and I feel privileged to have represented my home province Munster and Ireland over the course of my career.

"I have always tried to be a good friend and team-mate and give all of myself to the jersey, traits inherited from my parents Ger and Sandra and sister Jenny. While retirement is never an easy decision, now is the right time and I feel incredibly fortunate to go out on my own terms representing Ireland on the highest stage.

"To all the coaches, teachers and volunteers who encouraged and guided me in Thomond, Garryowen and Young Munster and at school in St. Munchin's College, I am indebted to you for your friendship and support over the years. Playing for Munster has given me some of the greatest days of my life. The victories, the heartaches, the camaraderie and the friendships with so many players, coaches and support staff over the years has positively impacted my life more than you will ever know.

"Being a Munster supporter growing up, before I even got the chance to pull on the jersey meant that I appreciated every moment to represent my province across my 202 appearances. I was so honoured to be a part of our URC success last season and I have no doubt that it will be a launchpad for the squad to soar even higher in the years to come.

"When I was young I never imagined I would get to represent my country once, never mind 101 times. Playing for Ireland meant the world to me and it has been an honour to pull on the jersey and represent our great nation.

"To all the Ireland coaches, players, support staff and supporters who have backed me throughout my career - thank you from the bottom of my heart. Finally, to my wife Edel, children Ella-May, Laurie and Emie - thank you for your unconditional love and support over the years. I couldn't have made this journey without you."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: "Keith Earls is a true legend of Irish rugby and it has been an enormous privilege to work with him over the last seven years. A gifted and committed outside back, Keith's influence transcends his on-field achievements, of which there were many, both for Munster and Ireland.

"Keith was also a leader and an incredibly positive force and he will be missed. On behalf of the Ireland team and management, I would like to thank Keith for his contribution to the game and wish him, his wife Edel and their family the very best of luck with the next exciting chapter in their lives."