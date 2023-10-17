Worcester Warriors Women: Club withdraw from 2023-24 season competitions

Worcester Warriors Women had previously competed in the Allianz Premier 15s

Worcester Warriors Women have withdrawn from this season's league and cup competitionswith immediate effect.

Worcester's men's team entered administration in September 2022 but the women's team secured backing that allowed them to carry on playing.

But a statement released by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday confirmed they will no longer be competing in matches.

Cube International, the club's owners, have withdrawn their support and they will not fulfil any future fixtures, the statement said.

"It has been our privilege to support Warriors Women through the last season. Despite our best efforts we have had to make the emotionally challenging decision to withdraw from the league," Cube founder Andy Moss said.

Worcester's withdrawal means the renamed Premiership Women's Rugby competition for the 2023-24 season, beginning in a month's time, will now only involve nine teams.

PWR chief executive Belinda Moore told the BBC: "We are deeply disappointed for staff, players and fans and applaud the hard work and dedication of those at the club and their supporters who helped Warriors Women to continue.

"The RFU and PWR are working closely with all parties to establish a support fund for staff and players."

The RFU statement added that Worcester's cup match against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday had been cancelled, and updates to the fixture schedule would be announced in due course.