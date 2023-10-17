Rugby World Cup: Rassie Erasmus expects England to have 'some beef' with South Africa in semi-final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has a go at predicting England's squad for their World Cup semi-final, while Handre Polland says he is expecting 'beef' when the sides clash South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has a go at predicting England's squad for their World Cup semi-final, while Handre Polland says he is expecting 'beef' when the sides clash

Rassie Erasmus expects semi-final opponents England to have "some beef" with South Africa due to their defeat in the last World Cup final.

Springboks director of rugby Erasmus began the mind games ahead of Saturday's Paris showdown by listing Steve Borthwick's potential team selection.

England are out for revenge after being beaten 32-12 by Erasmus' side in the 2019 final in Japan when they were coached by Eddie Jones.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite having reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth believes Owen Farrell has received unfair criticism for his performances at the tournament. Despite having reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth believes Owen Farrell has received unfair criticism for his performances at the tournament.

Reigning champions South Africa are overwhelming favourites for victory and expected to face New Zealand, who take on Argentina in the other last-four fixture, in the final.

"To talk about the All Blacks would be disrespectful to England because they're a massive, massive speed bump for us to get over," said Erasmus.

Rassie Erasmus expects England to have 'some beef' with South Africa ahead of their World Cup semi-final

"More so a pothole than a speed bump because I was just looking at the possible teams I think can play. They have so many experienced players that played against us last time.

"I think because they've played us in the World Cup final they will have some beef with us. I think they will be very physical, they will definitely step it up at all set phases."

Erasmus moved into his current role after guiding his country to glory at the expense of England four years ago in Yokohama, with Jacques Nienaber replacing him as head coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England international Luther Burrell believes England face a 'monumental' challenge to overcome South Africa in their World Cup semi-final Former England international Luther Burrell believes England face a 'monumental' challenge to overcome South Africa in their World Cup semi-final

The 50-year-old went into specific statistical detail of the two teams he believes will take to the field at the Stade de France. He then, when prompted, listed England's possible matchday 23.

"I think we have averaged 200 minutes per player, they 260," said Erasmus. "I think the average caps of our team will be about 54, they'll be about 59. I think the average age of our team is 30, the average age of their team about 29. And then the average weight is 104 (kilograms) and 105.

"England are unbeaten, they stuck to their guns since he (Borthwick) has been appointed, and they kept believing in what they're doing and it's paying off.

Owen Farrell broke the record for England's all-time top points scorer

"You can see their team is full of belief and they will definitely be hurting from not just last year when we beat them (27-13 at Twickenham) but also from the World Cup in 2019. So they will be a very, very desperate team and a team which we respect."

Asked for the England team written down on his sheet of paper, Erasmus replied: "We're guessing obviously.

"Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant, Jonny May and Marcus Smith or Freddie Steward then Joe Marler, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Billy (Vunipola), Ben Youngs or Danny (Care), George Ford and Ollie (Lawrence), that's who we think.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is immensely proud of his players and that sport can be cruel after New Zealand beat them in an epic Rugby World Cup quarter-final Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is immensely proud of his players and that sport can be cruel after New Zealand beat them in an epic Rugby World Cup quarter-final

"But we might be totally wrong."

Rugby World Cup - remaining fixtures

Friday October 20

SEMI-FINAL - Argentina vs New Zealand (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 21

SEMI-FINAL - England vs South Africa (8pm, Paris)

Friday October 27

3rd Place Play-off - Semi-Final 1 Runner-Up vs Semi-Final 2 Runner-Up (8pm, Paris)

Saturday October 28

FINAL - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner (8pm, Paris)