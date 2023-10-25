England vs Canada: Changes made to women's rugby will 'help the game grow' says Louis Deacon

England Women's will take on Canada on Friday after winning both games against them during pre-season

England Women's interim head coach Louis Deacon has praised the changes made by the World Rugby Council saying it will help the women's game grow.

The transformational reforms for the women's game mean there will be no overlap between international and club fixtures for the first time from 2026.

It will allow for clearly defined global and regional player release periods in the women's game which will promote opportunity and growth ahead of an expanded 16-team Rugby World Cup in 2025.

"This is massively exciting for the women's game that these things have been put in place, really positive, it shows that it is continuing to grow and it will mean the players can solely focus on international periods or domestic periods," said Deacon.

Red Roses captain Marlie Packer echoed this sentiment saying it will allow players will benefit from a schedule which should see less fixture congestion.

"The players will get a proper rest period so we can come into our pre-season ready to do," Packer said.

"Calendars won't be overlapping with each other which means seasons can be prolonged or extended or we have a quick turn around of tournaments.

"It's about the welfare of the players and I think it's a really good thing that will happen to the game."

The Red Roses will continue their inaugural WXV campaign this Friday when they take on Canada after kicking off the tournament with an emphatic 42-7 victory over Australia last Friday.

England have made nine changes to their starting line-up for their second match of the WXV 1 tournament against Canada on Friday.

Canada also began their WXV campaign with an impressive 42-22 win over Wales, but lost to England in their two pre-season matches, albeit the scoreline becoming tighter each time.

"Canada are a very athletic side, and their set-piece is very good. For me the standout player is Sophie de Goede, she can make anything happen. The way she plays the game and sees the game is exceptional," said Packer.

Canada captain De Goede scored the opening try within four minutes and added six conversions in her side's opening game against Wales.

England got their WXV tournament campaign off to a winning start with a 42-7 victory over Australia

During England's game against Australia, Packer scored two tries and keeps her place in the side while full-back Ellie Kildunne - who has three tries in her last two outings against the Canadians - and wing Claudia MacDonald return to the back three, alongside Abby Dow.

Helena Rowland switches to outside centre where she will join Amber Reed in midfield, with scrum-half Natasha Hunt named as Holly Aitchison's half-back partner.

“When you have got a squad of 30 players, you need to have players that are adaptable. In our first game it was about giving people opportunities and that was one of the combinations we looked at," said Deacon.

"Players need to be versatile when you have 30 available, so that's why we've moved Helena around."

A fresh front row sees Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern start, while Cath O'Donnell is back in the second row beside Zoe Aldcroft.

Morwenna Talling is selected at blindside flanker as captain Marlie Packer and Alex Matthews continue at openside flanker and No 8 respectively.

"Every player will be ready for the game, just because we have played Canada twice won't make us any less aware of what we're going into and we have to put a good performance in," said Packer.

"We've been training with each other and there's been a lot of time to discuss things but whatever 15-players go out there, I know they will do the job.

"We're striving to be the best version of ourselves and it doesn't matter about who has started and who hasn't."

Red Roses line-up: 15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins), 14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women), 13. Helena Rowland - vice-captain (Loughborough Lightning), 12. Amber Reed (Bristol Bears), 11. Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), 10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears), 9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury)

1. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury), 2. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears), 3. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears), 4. Zoe Aldcroft - vice-captain (Gloucester-Hartpury), 5. Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), 6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks), 7. Marlie Packer - captain (Saracens), 8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Replacements: 16. Connie Powell (Harlequins), 17. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears), 18. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), 19. Rosie Galligan (Saracens), 20. Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs), 21. Ella Wyrwas (Saracens), 22. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), 23. Jess Breach (Saracens)