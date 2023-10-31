England wing Jonny May announces retirement from Test rugby

England wing Jonny May, 33, has announced his retirement from Test rugby

England wing Jonny May has announced his retirement from Test rugby, having scored 36 tries in 78 Tests.

The 33-year-old Gloucester back made his England debut against Argentina in 2013, and though he initially missed out on selection for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, was eventually called up after Anthony Watson (calf) dropped out injured.

May went on to start in five of England's seven World Cup matches, in pool wins over Argentina, Japan and Samoa, quarter-final victory over Fiji and semi-final defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

He confirmed his retirement from the international game on Tuesday, saying:

"Words can't describe the journey that I've been on so I won't try to put it into words. At this point in time all I want to say from the bottom of my heart is a huge thank you to everybody who has been a part of this journey with me.

"I really can't mention them all, the list is too long, but from my very first coaches and teachers to all the medical and training staff that have helped me along the way.

"A big special mention to my England team mates, guys who have lived every moment with me. I've made memories and friends for life. And quickly, just to mention one in particular, George Ford. Thank you mate.

May's final England try came against Fiji at Twickenham in August

"Another special thank you - a huge thank you - to the England fans. The ones at Twickenham, the ones who have made all this come to life for me. It's been incredible.

"It's an honour and a dream to represent my country and although I won't be out there on the pitch anymore physically I will always feel connected to this team in spirit. Thank you."

May picked up two Six Nations winners medals in his career in 2017 and 2020, in addition to a series victory in Argentina in 2017. He was also a World Cup runner-up with England in 2019.

His 36 tries in 78 appearances place him second on the England men's all-time try scoring chart.