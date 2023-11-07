Bongi Mbonambi says England were 'unprofessional' over alleged racial slur directed at Tom Curry

Bongi Mbonambi was cleared by World Rugby

Bongi Mbonambi called England "unprofessional" for alleging the South Africa hooker aimed a racial slur at Tom Curry during last month's Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Curry reported the alleged comment to referee Ben O'Keeffe around the half-hour mark of England's 16-15 defeat to the Springboks in Paris.

World Rugby reviewed video and audio footage and submissions from both teams, ultimately ruling there was "insufficient evidence" that Curry was racially abused.

Mbonambi says the misunderstanding came about because he was speaking Afrikaans.

Springboks assistant coach Daan Human defended Mbonambi's character

"I think it is a very sad thing when you live in a first world country [England], you think the rest of the world speaks English," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was unprofessional on their part. They could have gone on a website and looked for an English dictionary and looked for the word in Afrikaans.

"People understood [in South Africa] but obviously their side was misunderstood."

He added: "I'm glad it was well taken care of [by World Rugby] and that is all in the past now.

"But I have never racially swore at him."

Mbonambi was cleared to play in the final against New Zealand as South Africa claimed the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time with a 12-11 victory.

World Rugby said it was "concerned" by the online abuse both Mbonambi and Curry suffered after the incident.

"It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious," a statement read.

The game's global governing body added that the case was "closed unless additional evidence comes to light".

England head coach Steve Borthwick and captain Owen Farrell defended Curry and said they were disappointed with the abuse he received

England head coach Steve Borthwick argued that Curry was denied a fair hearing, saying World Rugby failed to allow "the victim's voice to be heard".

Borthwick said: "Tom Curry has done nothing wrong. Somebody has said something to Tom Curry. Tom's reported it. Then there's been a situation that World Rugby made a decision not to allow the opportunity for the victim's voice to be heard. That's where the disappointment comes from."

Borthwick questioned World Rugby after it found insufficient evidence to pursue Curry's allegation

The RFU said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision made by World Rugby.

"The decision not to put the evidence before an Independent Disciplinary Panel has denied the disciplinary process the opportunity to hear Tom Curry's voice and to independently assess his account of these serious events, together with the other available evidence," an RFU statement read.

"In their continued full support of Tom, the RFU together with the England Squad, condemn the disgusting abuse he and his family has received on social media as a result of his having had the courage to put unacceptable behaviour that has no place in society or on the rugby field, in the public eye.

"Abuse of any kind is not acceptable and goes against the core values of rugby. It is important that it is safe and acceptable for everyone involved in rugby union to raise concerns, and the RFU continue to encourage everyone to report any unacceptable behaviour in the game."

The South African Rugby Union, meanwhile, said it had "absolute faith in the honesty and integrity" of Mbonambi.

SA Rugby said in statement: "Any form of racism is abhorrent to SA Rugby and the Springbok team whose purpose is to do everything in its power to assist in uniting our diverse and multicultural nation.

"Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi."