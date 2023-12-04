George North: Wales international joins French second tier side Provence on two-year deal

George North has joined second-tier French side Provence on a two-year deal from Welsh club Ospreys.

North was part of the Wales side that lost in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals to Argentina and can still play for his country as he has more than the 25 caps needed to play outside of Wales with 119.

Provence are currently second in the French rugby second division and are pushing for a place in the Top 14. North will play for the side from next season.

"My family and I are very excited to be joining Provence Rugby from next season. I can't wait to meet everyone and start an amazing adventure in Provence. See you soon at Maurice-David!" said North.

North has spent most of his career playing in Wales, initially at Scarlets from 2010 to 2013 and Ospreys over the last five years. In between that period, he competed for Northampton Saints as he turned from winger to centre.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

North has been a Wales regular for over a decade and was part of the 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions sides.

"We met in George North a boy of incredible class, who immediately showed interest in the club's project," said Provence CEO Denis Philipon.

"His motivation is enormous. We are obviously very happy that he is joining us and we hope that he will thrill our supporters. His presence should allow us to take a very important step in our progress.

"George is a great rugby player but also a great man. We hope that through his talent, his professionalism, his knowledge of the very high level and his popularity, he will contribute to positioning Provence Rugby as one of the major players in French rugby of tomorrow."